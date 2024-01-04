Former MK Dons assistant manager set for Swansea City return

Luke Williams

Luke Williams looks set to return to Swansea City as manager nearly two years after leaving the Welsh side.

The former MK Dons assistant manager, currently in charge of League Two side Notts County, left Stadium MK for the Championship side in August 2021 with Russell Martin after 18 months at the club. But Williams would depart before the end of the season, leaving in February 2022.

He took over at Notts County the following summer and helped the Magpies to a dramatic promotion battle with Wrexham in the National League, with both returning to the EFL after lengthy spells away. County currently sit fifth in League Two, and shared a 1-1 draw with Dons back in August on Williams' return to Stadium MK.