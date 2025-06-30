The ex-Dons boss spent two spells at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former MK Dons boss Paul Ince has been charged with drink-driving after he crashed his Range Rover into the central reservation on Saturday.

The 57-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder led Dons to the double in 2007/08, winning League Two and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, before departing for Blackburn Rovers. He returned in 2009/10 but left the club before the end of an unsuccessful season.

Most recently, Ince was manager of Reading from 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ince was arrested by Cheshire Police at around 5pm on Saturday afternoon on Chester High Road in Neston, Wirral, and has been bailed to appear in Magistrates Court on Friday July 18.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said officers "were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston".

"The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier," the spokesperson said.

"Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man."