Former MK Dons bosses celebrating on the final day
A dramatic stoppage time winner for Bradford City ensured Graham Alexander secured automatic promotion on Saturday.
Antoni Sarcevic diverted George Lapslie’s 96th minute strike to snatch victory against Fleetwood Town at Valley Parade, claiming third spot in League Two, nipping in ahead of Walsall at the death.
Former Dons boss Alexander took over in Yorkshire in November 2023, a month after getting the sack from Stadium MK, and led the Bantams to a finish just outside the play-offs last season.
Kicking off the season at MK1, Alexander saw his side 2-0 up after just five minutes, going on to win 2-1. They would do the double over Dons this season, and Saturday’s dramatics lifts them back to League One for the first time since 2019.
Earlier in the day, Bristol City came from 2-0 down to see Liam Manning qualify for the Championship play-offs.
Ross McCrorie bagged brace for the Robins as they overturned Preston’s initial early break at Ashton Gate, but with results going their way elsewhere, the point proved academic in securing their first Championship play-off spot for 17 years.
“I have no idea how I am feeling, to be honest,” said Manning afterwards. “Exhausted, stressed, happy, over the moon, proud - what an afternoon.
“I said to them, irrespective of what happens today, I couldn't be more proud of them and what they've done, so I'm delighted.
“I have had a tough six months. I spoke to the lads beforehand, 'today is everything'.
“There's no expectation or pressure on us so we have got to go and be brave and enjoy it. You see today the lads give everything for the shirt.”
