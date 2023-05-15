Former MK Dons celebrating promotion this season

Notts County secured their return to the Football League on Saturday with a penalty shoot-out win over Chesterfield.

Setting up a return to Stadium MK for the first time since 2019, three former Dons were a part of the Magpies’ team which secured promotion out of the National League.

But they were not the only former Dons celebrating this season.

Notts County - Adam Chicksen, Aden Baldwin and Luke Williams

Adam Chicksen left Dons in the summer of 2013

Former Dons assistant manager Luke Williams led County back to the EFL after a hard-fought title battle with Hollywood-backed Wrexham, but needed a penalty shoot-out win in the play-off final to secure their return to League Two. Adam Chicksen was a regular for the Pies, making 47 appearances and scoring 11 goals, while Aden Baldwin also played a huge part in the promotion battle, scoring twice in the semi-final against Boreham Wood to send them to the final.

Burnley - Scott Twine

Scott Twine netted three goals in 18 appearances for Burnley as they secured promotion to the Premier League

After missing out on promotion with MK Dons last summer, Scott Twine is celebrating promotion to the Premier League this time around. Injuries severely hampered Twine’s progress at Turfmoor, but Vincent Kompany’s side were relentless in their quest to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, finishing 10 points clear of Sheffield United, and a further 11 clear of third-placed Luton. Twine netted three goals in 18 appearances for the Clarets, including a memorable late winner against West Brom in January.

Sheffield United - George Baldock

George Baldock made 47 appearances for Sheffield United last season

The full-back had quite a season. Making his international debut for Greece last summer, Baldock helped the Blades return to the Premier League via the second automatic promotion slot. He also made his 200th appearance for Sheffield United, and scored the winner against Cardiff City back in November.

Celtic - Matt O’Riley

Matt O’Riley could do the treble for Celtic this season

Matt O’Riley’s first full-season at Celtic could see him win the treble for the Scottish giants. Confirmed as Premiership champions a few weeks ago, O’Riley has already lifted the League Cup and could finish with a third piece of silverware when they take on St Mirren in the Scottish Cup final next month. O’Riley also made his Champions League debut against Real Madrid as he made 48 appearances for the Bhoys this term. His five goals and 12 assists also earned him Celtic’s Young Player of the Year award.

Stevenage - Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey

Alex Gilbey was a regular for Stevenage while out on loan from Charlton this season