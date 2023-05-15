Former MK Dons celebrating promotion this season
Some of the former MK Dons players celebrating this summer
Notts County secured their return to the Football League on Saturday with a penalty shoot-out win over Chesterfield.
Setting up a return to Stadium MK for the first time since 2019, three former Dons were a part of the Magpies’ team which secured promotion out of the National League.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But they were not the only former Dons celebrating this season.
Notts County - Adam Chicksen, Aden Baldwin and Luke Williams
Former Dons assistant manager Luke Williams led County back to the EFL after a hard-fought title battle with Hollywood-backed Wrexham, but needed a penalty shoot-out win in the play-off final to secure their return to League Two. Adam Chicksen was a regular for the Pies, making 47 appearances and scoring 11 goals, while Aden Baldwin also played a huge part in the promotion battle, scoring twice in the semi-final against Boreham Wood to send them to the final.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Burnley - Scott Twine
After missing out on promotion with MK Dons last summer, Scott Twine is celebrating promotion to the Premier League this time around. Injuries severely hampered Twine’s progress at Turfmoor, but Vincent Kompany’s side were relentless in their quest to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, finishing 10 points clear of Sheffield United, and a further 11 clear of third-placed Luton. Twine netted three goals in 18 appearances for the Clarets, including a memorable late winner against West Brom in January.
Sheffield United - George Baldock
Advertisement
Advertisement
The full-back had quite a season. Making his international debut for Greece last summer, Baldock helped the Blades return to the Premier League via the second automatic promotion slot. He also made his 200th appearance for Sheffield United, and scored the winner against Cardiff City back in November.
Celtic - Matt O’Riley
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matt O’Riley’s first full-season at Celtic could see him win the treble for the Scottish giants. Confirmed as Premiership champions a few weeks ago, O’Riley has already lifted the League Cup and could finish with a third piece of silverware when they take on St Mirren in the Scottish Cup final next month. O’Riley also made his Champions League debut against Real Madrid as he made 48 appearances for the Bhoys this term. His five goals and 12 assists also earned him Celtic’s Young Player of the Year award.
Stevenage - Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey
Twice Dons’ Player of the Year, Alex Gilbey spent the season on loan at Stevenage from Charlton Athletic. Making 45 outings for Steve Evans’ side, Gilbey helped the Boro to automatic promotion to League One, but has since been released by the Addicks and is available on a free transfer. Jake Forster-Caskey was also a part of the side to secure promotion. Following in Gilbey’s footsteps, JFC left Charlton in the January window for an undisclosed fee.