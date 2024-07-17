Former MK Dons defender opens scoring account for Hibs

Warren O'Hora | Jane Russell

The ex-MK Dons defender got his first goal for his new club last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took Warren O’Hora just 14 minutes to score his first home goal for Hibernian after leaving MK Dons this summer.

The 25-year-old, making his Easter Road debut for the Hibees, rose highest to nod in Joe Newell’s corner to open the scoring against Queens Park in the 5-1 drubbing - their second win in the Premier Sports League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second time Hibs had netted five in just three days, having beaten Elgin City 5-0 on Saturday, with O’Hora playing the full game en route to a clean sheet.

The Irishman and his team-mates will go on to face Kelty Hearts this Saturday.