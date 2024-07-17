Former MK Dons defender opens scoring account for Hibs
It took Warren O’Hora just 14 minutes to score his first home goal for Hibernian after leaving MK Dons this summer.
The 25-year-old, making his Easter Road debut for the Hibees, rose highest to nod in Joe Newell’s corner to open the scoring against Queens Park in the 5-1 drubbing - their second win in the Premier Sports League Cup.
It was the second time Hibs had netted five in just three days, having beaten Elgin City 5-0 on Saturday, with O’Hora playing the full game en route to a clean sheet.
The Irishman and his team-mates will go on to face Kelty Hearts this Saturday.
