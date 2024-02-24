Former MK Dons flop signs for non-league Kidderminster Harriers

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Ex-MK Dons loan player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has returned to English football, signing for Kidderminster Harriers.

The 33-year-old played for four games for Dons during their ill-fated Championship season in 2016, having signed on loan from Queens Park Rangers.

Having made a name for himself at Bristol City, Emmanuel-Thomas left Loftus Road in 2018 and departed for a life overseas, plying his trade in Thailand with PTT Rayong, before spells in Scotland with Livingston and Aberdeen.

In the summer of 2022, Emmanuel-Thomas moved to India to join Jamshedpur, where he spent last season before departing.

He made his return to English football this morning, signing for Phil Brown's Harriers.

"Jay is someone I have been trying to get a hold off for probably four or five years," said Brown. "I have watched him closely over the years… his presence is enormous, he’s a character, he’s got personality, and all of those things, he needs to bring to the party.

"We’ve really been putting some miles into him over the last couple of weeks [and] hopefully he’ll play some part in the games over the coming week.