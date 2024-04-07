Former MK Dons keeper in line to play in Wembley final for Wycombe

Franco Ravizzoli

Ex-MK Dons goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli is set to make his Wembley debut this afternoon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final.

The Argentinian, who spent two years at Stadium MK after signing from Eastbourne Borough, joined Wycombe Wanderers in September initially as injury cover.

But his performances in the trophy, where he made the majority of his appearances for Dons, in Wycombe colours this term have earned him a more regular place in Matt Bloomfield’s side.

The 26-year-old shot to cult-hero status at MK Dons when he kept a clean sheet against AFC Wimbledon in his EFL debut in January 2022 following the departure of Andrew Fisher to Swansea City, and prior to Jamie Cumming’s arrival on loan from Chelsea.

Getting his chance after regular number one Max Stryjek’s red card against Stevenage on February 24, Ravizzoli has not looked back, playing every game for the Chairboys since.