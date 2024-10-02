Former MK Dons loanee completes non-league move
Anthony Stewart has signed for National League side Ebbsfleet on a permanent basis after leaving Aberdeen last summer.
The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Stadium MK from the Scottish side after an unsuccessful move in 2022. Having been Wycombe Wanderers captain for several years, helping them to the play-off final at Dons’ expense, he made the move north of the border to Pittodrie.
But despite being installed as the club’s captain on his arrival, he failed to win over the fans, and following two quick red cards, was allowed to leave the club on loan. Milton Keynes would be his destination, but injury and suspension would limit him to just five appearances for Mark Jackson’s side.
Re-signed the following season by Graham Alexander, again on loan from Aberdeen, Stewart’s first team opportunities dried up with the arrival of Mike Williamson. He made just seven outings in total last season, and none came after December 5, 2023.
Out of contract in Aberdeen in the summer, Stewart left the club and has been seeking pastures new since, and put pen to paper on a deal with Ebbsfleet on Monday night. The Fleet are currently bottom of the National League with just one win from their opening 11 games.
