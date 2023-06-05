Former MK Dons loanee joins side at step seven of football pyramid

Southern League Premier South side Sholing are celebrating the capture of a player just four years ago MK Dons were desperate to get hold of.

Jake Hesketh has penned a deal with the non-league side after his spell with Eastleigh came to an end.

The talented midfielder though was once considered a key man in the Dons side during their League Two promotion winning campaign a few short years ago.

The capture of Hesketh on loan from Southampton back on transfer deadline day in January 2019 was one met with great excitement at Stadium MK.

Having impressed in the first-half of the season at League One side Burton Albion, scoring three goals in 23 appearances, Hesketh dropped to League Two with Paul Tisdale’s side. Making his debut in the dismal 3-1 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park, Hesketh scored in his home debut a week later against Swindon Town, and netted a second two weeks later against Swindon Town.

An exciting player on the ball, he also provided four assists for his team-mates as Dons secured automatic promotion to League One.

Such was his impact, Hesketh was loaned by the Saints to Lincoln City - the winners of League Two - for the following campaign. But he was limited to just 24 appearances where he provided one goal and one assist.

Heading into the final year of his contract of his Southampton contract, Hesketh made 15 outings for Crawley in 2020/21 before being released. He was snapped up by National League side Eastleigh where he reunited with another former Dons midfielder Ouss Cisse. In two seasons, Hesketh racked up 60 appearances for the Spitfires, scoring six goals.

