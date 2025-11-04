Former MK Dons striker Dean potentially facing lengthy ban after reckless red card

It was a day to forget for the former MK Dons front man

Ex-MK Dons striker Max Dean had a weekend to forget for KAA Gent as he continued his return from knee surgery, and now faces a lengthy ban.

The 21-year-old marked his return to first-team action a couple of weeks ago with an assist off the bench against Standard Liege but was brought crashing back to earth against OH Leuven on Sunday.

Coming off the bench at half-time with Gent 2-0 down, Dean saw his side fall 4-0 down to the Les Coalisés. But with seven minutes to go, Dean had the opportunity to pull one back for Gent from the penalty spot, but saw his effort saved by keeper Tobe Leysen.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Dean scythed down Mathieu Maertens in a reckless challenge from behind, earning him a straight red card and sparking a brawl between both sides.

According to Belgian news outlet HLN, the Federal Prosecutor in Belgium is demanding a six game ban for the striker, with a minimum of four being carried out.

Dean scored 19 goals in 34 games for MK Dons before his move to Europe in the summer of 2024, and netted 13 goals in 30 outings for his new club last season before suffering a knee injury on Boxing Day, ruling him out for nearly ten months.