Former MK Dons striker is now a fully trained player agent
Ex-MK Dons striker Aaron Wilbraham will have negotiated plenty of deals during his lengthy playing career, but now sits on the other side of the desk.
The 44-year-old played 782 games in a career spanning more than 20 years, with 205 of those appearances coming in a five-and-a-half year spell in Milton Keynes.
After hanging up his boots, he spent time in Shrewsbury’s backroom staff, working under Steve Cotterill in Shropshire, leading the side while the manager was hospitalised with Covid in January 2021.
Leaving the club in the summer of 2023 though, Wilbraham has since been busy in completing his training to become a FIFA licenced agent.
He now works for Murdoch Sports Group, who represent players in a variety of divisions, including Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay and Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell.
