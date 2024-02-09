Former MK Dons striker picks up Manager of the Month award

Robbie Simpson

Former MK Dons striker Robbie Simpson has been awarded the Vanarama National League South Manager of the Month for his performance with Chelmsford City.

The 38-year-old scored twice in 24 appearances for Dons in 2018/19, helping the side to promotion from League Two under his former boss Paul Tisdale.

Departing Stadium MK at the end of the season, Simpson moved to the Melbourne Stadium and within seven months, took over at the helm when Rod Stringer was sacked, and has been in charge since.