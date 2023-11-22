News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Former MK Dons striker returns to England with non-league side

The former Dons frontman came up against an old MK team-mate in his first game too

By Toby Lock
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 07:15 GMT
Osman Sow has returned to English football with Bishop's StortfordOsman Sow has returned to English football with Bishop's Stortford
Osman Sow has returned to English football with Bishop's Stortford

Swedish striker Osman Sow has returned to the English game by signing for National League North side Bishop's Stortford.

The former MK Dons striker was most recently seen playing in Thailand for Sukhothai, where he netted 23 goals in 53 outings for the Premier League side.

Sow was a marquee signing for Robbie Neilson in the summer of 2017, landing the striker from Chinese Super League side Henan Jianyein, having had him at Hearts prior to his move to Stadium MK.

Most Popular

The frontman scored the winner on his debut against Gillingham but made just 28 more appearances for the club, leaving after 18 injury-hit months.

Reuniting with Neilson at Dundee United, Sow spent a spell north of the border before heading to Thailand in the summer of 2021, helping Sukhothai to promotion to the top flight.

Sow was included in the Blues' squad to face Banbury United - who featured another former Dons player in the form of Lawson D'Ath - on Tuesday night, and came on with 10 minutes to go in the 2-2 draw.

Related topics:National LeagueThailandPremier LeagueRobbie NeilsonDundee UnitedGillinghamBanbury UnitedBluesPromotion