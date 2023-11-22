Former MK Dons striker returns to England with non-league side

The former Dons frontman came up against an old MK team-mate in his first game too

Osman Sow has returned to English football with Bishop's Stortford

Swedish striker Osman Sow has returned to the English game by signing for National League North side Bishop's Stortford.

The former MK Dons striker was most recently seen playing in Thailand for Sukhothai, where he netted 23 goals in 53 outings for the Premier League side.

Sow was a marquee signing for Robbie Neilson in the summer of 2017, landing the striker from Chinese Super League side Henan Jianyein, having had him at Hearts prior to his move to Stadium MK.

The frontman scored the winner on his debut against Gillingham but made just 28 more appearances for the club, leaving after 18 injury-hit months.

Reuniting with Neilson at Dundee United, Sow spent a spell north of the border before heading to Thailand in the summer of 2021, helping Sukhothai to promotion to the top flight.