Former MK Dons title winner linked with return to management with Charlton
The ex-MK Dons manager and the current head coach have been given odds in the running to replace Michael Appleton
Former MK Dons manager Paul Ince has been linked with a return to football as manager of Charlton Athletic.
The Addicks sacked Michael Appleton last night following their 3-2 defeat at home to Northampton Town in League One, and are now in the hunt for their third manager of the season, having also sacked Dean Holden earlier in the campaign.
Ince has been out of work since he was sacked by Reading last April before the club were relegated from the Championship. Ince spent two spells at Stadium MK, helping them to the League Two title in 2008 as well as the Johnstone's Paint Trophy win over Grimsby Town at Wembley Stadium.
He though is ranked at 10/1 by bookmakers BonusCodeBets, while current Dons boss Mike Williamson is an outsider at 14/1.
Former Swansea boss Michael Duff is the 15/8 favourite to join the club, ex-Luton manager Nathan Jones is 2/1 to make a return to management, while Gareth Ainsworth and Lee Bowyer are also contenders for the job at 3/1 and 4/1, respectively.