Former MK Dons top-scorer calls time on his playing career

Nicky Maynard scored nine goals in two seasons for MK Dons between 2015 and 2017

Striker Nicky Maynard will call time on his playing career at the end of the season after a nearly 20 years.

The 36-year-old helped Macclesfield - the successor to former EFL club Macclesfield Town - to the Northern Premier League West Division title and back-to-back promotions earlier this month but announced his decision to retire on social media.

Maynard spent two seasons at Stadium MK from 2015-2017, scoring nine goals in 72 appearances. He led the line for much of Dons’ only season in the Championship, and was the top scorer for the club with seven goals.

Having made his name at Crewe and Bristol City, the striker moved to West Ham in 2012 but suffered a serious knee injury which limited his time in the Premier League.

Moving on to Cardiff City before joining Karl Robinson’s Dons, Maynard fell behind Kieran Agard in the pecking order at Stadium MK under Robbie Neilson before being released in the summer of 2017.

After a spell at Aberdeen, Maynard helped Bury to automatic promotion from League Two in their final season before going out of business, and scored a dramatic last minute winner against his former club as Dons threw away a 3-1 lead at Gigg Lane to lose 4-3.

Stints at Mansfield an Tranmere followed before joining Macclesfield, where he has scored 16 goals in 30 outings for the non-league outfit.

In a post on Instagram, which featured pictures of him throughout his career, Maynard wrote: “As a kid growing up my dream was to be a footballer. I’m thankful to of been able to fulfill my dream and have a career that I am proud of. The teams I have played for I’m forever grateful for the opportunities you gave me to succeed.

“My team mates of 19 years I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the dressing room and pitch with it was an honour and the friends I have made along the way, I hope I was a good teammate on and off the pitch as I can assure you all were great for me. An environment I’m sure I’ll miss but will never forget.

“Thanks to the fans who have supported me and the ones that jeered me along the way you’ve made me a better person. To have promotions, accolades and to play in the premier league on my CV is something I will look back on with great pride.

