Former MK Dons top-scorer makes comeback after knee surgery

The young front man is back on the pitch after nearly 10 months out

Former MK Dons striker Max Dean made his first steps towards a return from injury last week which has kept him out for nearly ten months.

The 21-year-old suffered knee ligament damage less than six months into his time at Belgian side KAA Gent on Boxing Day against Royale Union, an injury which has ruled him out since.

The ex-Leeds United man spent 18 months at Stadium MK, scoring 20 goals in 43 games to earn him a move to the continent.

Undergoing rehabilitation throughout 2025 following surgery on his knee, Dean made his return to the pitch on Friday in Oostakker during a 2-2 draw between Gent and Denker.

Coming on with half-an-hour to go, Dean was typically in the mix, appealing for a penalty which was not given, before setting up team-mate Hyllarion Goore to bag his second of the game to equalise. And Dean had a chance to win it late on but he could not direct his header on target.

His comeback came on the eve of MK Dons’ 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers. The Memorial Stadium was also the scene of Dean’s first goal for the club, coming at the death to secure a 2-0 win in February 2023.