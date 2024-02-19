Former MK Dons winger scores from kick-off in cup semi-final
Stephen Wearne's goal after four minutes against Swindon Town was an early one on Saturday, but a former MK Dons midfielder had that well beaten over the weekend.
Ryan Hall, now running out for Croydon in the Southern Counties East Football League, scored directly from the opening kick-off on Saturday, with his goal being timed at 2.31 seconds.
WARNING: Explicit language can be clearly heard in the video
The goal got the Trams on the way to a 3-0 victory over Cockfosters Reserves, booking their spot in the London Senior Cup final.
Hall made 11 appearances for MK Dons after signing in February 2014 from Bromley, having impressed at Leeds United and Southend United during his earlier career.
Leaving at the end of the season, he went on to play for Rotherham and Luton Town before dropping into the non-league.