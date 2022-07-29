Former Owls keeper to ride to MK Dons game to raise money for ill son

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Arron Jameson is riding from Hillsborough to Stadium MK to raise money for life-saving treatment for his son.

Three-year-old Jude was disagnosed with rare cancer neuroblastoma last year, and his family are raising money to get treatment in America.

With Wednesday taking on Dons at Stadium MK next Saturday (August 6), Jameson is embarking on the 120-mile ride. The fixture itself is a special one for the 32-year-old as he made his debut against MK Dons in 2010.

“The ride will include myself and a couple of family and friends, my biggest ride so far is just 38 miles!” he told Sheffieled Wednesday’s official website.

“We thought this would be fitting as I made my debut in this fixture in 2010.

“We have around £165k of a £236k target, which we need by the end of October to access the cancer vaccine in New York.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of Wednesday fans and the football community as a whole.”

You can donate to Arron’s fundraising attempt HERE, also by texting ‘JUDE’ followed by any whole amount (up to £20) to 70450.