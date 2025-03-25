Former players could cause problems for Dons against Carlisle

Three Carlisle United players used to call Milton Keynes home

A group of familiar faces could be on hand to deal MK Dons a blow when they take on Carlisle United.

Three former players have swapped Stadium MK for Brunton Park since last summer, with Ethan Robson, Stephen Wearne and Matthew Dennis now lining up for Mark Hughes’ side. Robson left MK1 on a free transfer last June, Wearne was bought by former boss Mike Williamson in January before getting the sack and Dennis was released by Dons on deadline day before getting snapped up by Hughes.

And it was Dennis who set up Wearne for Carlisle’s opener against Bromley on Saturday, before Wearne then turned provider for Callum Whelan to score the winner in their 2-1 triumph.

Heading to Cumbria for the game, interim head coach Ben Gladwin said having so many familiar faces in the team can give the hosts something of an inside line when it comes to understanding how Dons may set up.

“Sometimes, it can work to their advantage,” he admitted. “They know the players inside and out. They have an understanding of what players like to do in certain moments.

“We're well aware of their threats and qualities but we'll look to concentrate on ourselves.”

Hughes’ side are in desperate need of points at the moment. Sitting rock bottom of the Football League, Carlisle are seven points from safety with nine games to go.

They have picked up under the ex-Manchester United and Barcelona striker, with two defeats in their last seven, and going unbeaten at home since Hughes took over.

Gladwin continued: “They've changed slightly since they played under Mike Williamson. They have some really good players, individual threats and will move the ball well if they have the chance. If not, they can hurt you directly in behind.

“We'll look to prepare ourselves, and give the players a few pictures of what to expect.”