Foxes won’t take long to get back up to speed after World Cup break

Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen does not think having the last few weeks will impact them too much when the Premier League side return to action against MK Dons this evening.

The Foxes take on managerless Dons in the Carabao Cup at Stadium MK in their first game since November 12 when the top flight game stopped for the World Cup.

Dons have continued to play throughout the tournament, and head into the clash tonight having beaten Portsmouth 2-0 at the weekend.

Iversen though, who has kept clean sheets in the last two rounds for Leicester in wins over Stockport and Newport County, feels it will not take long for the rested Premier League stars to get up to speed again despite their break.

“They’ve got the fitness, the tempo and they won at the weekend, so that could give something to them also, but I’m 100 per cent sure that if we play our game, we can get the tempo in and the speed of our game in,” he said.

“I think it will be quite a tough game against MK Dons but I think it will be a different game from Stockport. They will want the ball more. When I played in League One, they wanted the ball and had some decent players.

“Hopefully we win it in the first 90 minutes this time, that would be the best for me!

“It’s been a few long weeks to be fair. We got two weeks off and it was nice to get some time off but with that run we were on in the Premier League, it was really good, so it was a little bit sad to stop the season there.

