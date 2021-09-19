Scott Twine celebrates with Troy Parrott after scoring Dons’ equaliser against Gillingham on Saturday

Teams should be sitting up and growing concerned by MK Dons, Scott Twine believes, after their 4-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

After failing behind to Vadaine Oliver’s 20th minute header, Twine missed a penalty before firing in the rebound to get Dons level after Stuart O’Keefe’s red card reduced Gillingham to 10-men on 28 minutes. Peter Kioso, Troy Parrott and Max Watters then added goals as Dons picked up only their second win at Priestfield, moving up to third in League One in the process.

With Watters coming back to full fitness, and Mo Eisa and David Kasumu still in the treatment room, Twine says Dons are putting together a squad other teams should fear playing again, and believes they are only going to get better.

“The squad is frightening to be fair,” he said. “The way we look in training, we're all bang at it, we've got the quality to come on and change games and win the games for us. It's great for us players because we know we have to perform every week.

“We're all a young bunch, we all get on, we're always joking and it's a good environment to be in. But the main thing is on the pitch, and I think it probably does help and there's the respect there for everyone as well.

“I think we've shown that we've won in multiple ways, and teams are starting to realise we're not one-dimensional, we can switch it up. We're improving every week I feel.

“We won't get ahead of ourselves, we'll train hard, we won't get complacent and hopefully it's the same next week.”

On the win over Gillingham, Twine added: “We played well throughout. They got their goal early on but we bounced back well and we deserved it. It was a different game with 10 men but we controlled it throughout.