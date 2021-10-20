From Dons debut to dressing room leader in a year for O’Hora

Warren O’Hora’s career at MK Dons has gone from strength-to-strength since signing for the club in summer 2020, initially on loan from Brighton

Having established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet in the last 12 months, Warren O’Hora says his career at MK Dons have taken off quicker than he ever expected.

The 22-year-old initially came to Stadium MK on loan from Brighton in summer of 2020, and his performances in the first half of last season earned him a permanent move come January.

And since then, he has become not just a regular in the side, but also a voice of authority in the dressing room too.

His appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy against Wycombe two weeks ago also saw O’Hora don the captain’s armband for the first time too, something which even the Irishman was surprised by.

“I only permanently signed in January, and sometimes I forget I’m only 22,” he said. “I’ve played quite a few games now and hopefully there’s many more to come. I feel a responsibility now, and I’d like to think I’m one of the voices in the dressing room and out on the pitch.

“I’d like to think the lads would come to me if they needed anything, and the same with the staff - I feel they trust me with that. I feel comfortable, I feel I’m improving slowly but surely.

“I didn’t expect (the captaincy) at all - there was nothing said about it, it was just there with my stuff in the dressing room and the gaffer told me it was mine for the night.

“It was great for me, and my family were happy to see it too. It shows whatever I’m doing I need to keep doing it while getting better.

“There are plenty of other boys who could have worn it, there are a lot of young boys in there with mature heads. But it was a milestone in my career so far.”

Despite the success he has had so far in his Dons career though, O’Hora said: “I’m just trying to stay level headed, not get too complacent, keep my head down and do what’s right and best for the team. It might be that some weeks I won’t be in the team, but if that’s what it takes for the team to win, I’ll be a team-player.