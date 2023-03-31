From study buddies to managerial opponents: Jackson on Wycombe boss Bloomfield

Mark Jackson might not have come up against a lot of managers during his short time as MK Dons’ head coach, but he knows Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield pretty well.

The pair have been studying for their coaching licences together, taking part in the same courses alongside each other, and will be lining up in opposite dugouts at Adams Park on Saturday when Dons take on the Chairboys.

Following Gareth Ainsworth’s departure for QPR after more than a decade in charge, Bloomfield took up the role at his former club in February, aiming to keep Wycombe in the play-off hunt. With two wins, two draws and three defeats in his seven games so far, Wanderers sit just outside the top six - no mean feat according to Jackson, who is cutting his managerial teeth at the opposite end of the table, having taken over at Stadium MK just two months earlier.

“He's done really well,” said the Dons coach. “We're on the pro-licence together, so we've spent a lot of time together. We've got 18-months together over the next period of time, and we've had various conversations.

“He's competing at the top end of the table and hoping to push for the play-offs. We've looked at how they play, certain trends with the ball and without it. But we're looking to play our game, impliment our style and hurt Wycombe. It will be a good game, a strong, physical game.