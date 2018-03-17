Front players are beginning to perform for Micciche

Dan Micciche has praised his forwards after they won for the second time in a week on Saturday.

After Robbie Muirhead's brace in the 3-2 win over Rotherham on Tuesday night, Chuks Aneke scored twice from the penalty spot to see their second win in a row.

Having scored just three goals in eight games prior to Tuesday, Dons have netted five in a week, and Micciche believes his forwards are finally showing why he didn't bring in a forward in January.

"What we're seeing is our front players delivering when it counts," he said. "Nothing against the players who were playing in my first five games, but Kieran was being asked to play a lot of football, Ike is a young lad too. You need strength in depth, competition for places and it makes people better. We're beginning to see that now.

"We knew at some stage something would go for us. We can't continue having the bad luck we were having."

Aneke's first penalty came after just 10 minutes, with his second coming 12 minutes into the second period. And while George Miller's header 15 minutes from time made it a little nervy towards the end, Dons held out against Bury to make it two wins in a week.

Micciehe added: "It's a massive three points for us - we all knew how tough it would be today. We had to show a different side to us today - character, tacitcal discipline and we had to take our chances when they came along, and Chuks did that for us.

"We made a tactical change with Ethan, but Hanson was using his height advantage over Lewie, and these chances sometimes go against you, but we had a good shape to us. It was just going to be a case of something falling to them rather than them opening us up. Thankfully, it didn't."