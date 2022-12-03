Frustrated feeling for Dons after salvaging draw with Burton

It was yet another frustrating afternoon for MK Dons as they needed a late Bradley Johnson equaliser to salvage a point against fellow League One strugglers Burton Albion on Saturday.

Trailing to Victor Adeboyejo’s 29th minute penalty - the eighth Dons have conceded this season and the third in a week - the substitute nodded home with seven minutes to go to share the spoils. The draw, while it closed the gap to safety to five points, saw Dons drop a spot to 22nd, courtesy of Forest Green’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

But after allowing Burton the chance to take the lead, having created precious little of note before or after their penalty, head coach Liam Manning said weren’t fully on their game in the first-half and it cost them.

“Frustrated is how I'm feeling,” he said afterwards. “It was on us a little for the difference in the two halves. They didn't cause us too many problems in the first-half, but the urgency and tempo wasn't there. But we turned up second half.

“I don't think there was a whole lot in it in the first half, we got into some good areas but there weren't many clear cut chances, and we made some poor decisions.

“But there was more urgency and tempo in the second-half, with and without the ball. We got into some really good areas but we just didn't have enough quality in that final bit.

