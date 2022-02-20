Alex Neil

Alex Neil’s first home game in charge of Sunderland was a frustrating one as he blamed individual mistakes for his side’s 2-1 defeat to MK Dons.

Both of Dons’ goals came from counter-attacks resulting in one-on-ones, with Mo Eisa netting just two minutes into the second half, and Connor Wickham scored his first Dons goal against his former club 15minutes from time to restore Dons’ lead after Ross Stewart had equalised.

Neil, taking charge of his second game, said he felt Sunderland, who dropped out of the play-off spots as a result of the loss, shaded the second half but said his players were quick to drop their heads when something went against them.

“My overwhelming emotion is frustration,” Neil said. “I thought in the first half the game was probably more even. I thought they started quite brightly, but I thought we grew into the game.

“Just before half-time we were better, so it was probably 50-50. I thought in the second half, we were the better side. I thought we pinned them in and I thought our defensive structure was excellent.

“Once we got the equaliser I was extremely confident that we could go on and win.

“Ultimately we’ve made a bad decision and shot ourselves in the foot.