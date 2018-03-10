Frustration for Micciche as MK Dons' game at Bradford City is postponed

MK Dons boss Dan Micciche felt for his players and the supporters who made the trip to Yorkshire on Saturday after the game with Bradford City was postponed less than two hours before kick off.

Referee Ben Toner carried out two pitch inspections of the Valley Parade surface, but snow earlier in the week and then heavy rainfall on Saturday morning meant the surface was unplayable.

But with the call not coming until just after 1pm, many fans had already arrived at the ground.

Dons boss Dan Micciche said the referee's decision was a frustrating one, but ultimately the pitch wasn't in any condition to host a game.

"It's very frustrating," he said. "We've prepared all week for this. We're here and ready. But we found out on the coach, at around 1:30pm that the game was off.

"Nothing against Bradford - they tried to get the game on, but I feel bad most of all for the players and the supporters. We'll have to do this now again on a Tursday.

"The pitch is not playable. We sent Steve Brown (Head of Academy Coaching) here for the first inspection and he told me it was no-where near playable. It could have been another Oldham - a bit of a lottery, and we don't want a lottery, settled by a bit of luck of a set piece.

"They were expecting 20,000 for the game, for Simon Grayson's first game here, it would have been a great stage for us to perform and get three points.

"We're fortunate that Rotherham is only 45 minutes away so we're going to watch them against Rochdale. Our preparation for the game has already started, but we'll come in on Sunday to prepare for Tuesday."