Full week with new boss Lindsey can kick-start MK Dons' season - White

The Newcastle United loanee is eager to see Scott Lindsey’s work in action against Morecambe

A full week on the training ground with Scott Lindsey should help MK Dons look a more cohesive unit, according to Joe White.

The Newcastle United midfielder has edged his way into the starting line-up under the new head coach in recent weeks, scoring against Harrogate and Tranmere Rovers recently.

While Lindsey has taken charge of five games now, this week is the first time he has been uninterrupted by a Tuesday night game, finally able to get his players on the training ground to instil his ideas.

White said: “We've had a week without a game to implement the gaffer's ideas, and to put things right on Saturday. There are so many games, so when a new gaffer comes in there isn't a lot of time to train with him. It's his first full week of training, and I hope we can show that at the weekend.”

Something Dons have been unable to do this season is win back-to-back games. In fact, Dons have to look back to the start of March for the last time they were able to boast that achievement, after beating Mansfield Town and then Salford City.

Taking on Morecambe, who sit 23rd in League Two, tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting Accrington Stanley, who are just one place above them in 22nd, next Tuesday, Dons have a great opportunity to end that run - something which White hopes will come to fruition to finally kick-start the season.

He said: “We need to kick on as a team now, we need to start winning games, getting points and moving up the table. Winning is the most important thing now and we need to go on a run now to get to where we want to be.

“If we don't concede against Tranmere or Port Vale, we're in a totally different place in the table. We need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

“Saturday will be tough, all games in this league are. We'll attack it and we're going there to win. There were a few positives to take from the weekend (defeat to Port Vale) but lots of things we can work on too.”