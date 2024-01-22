Further signings in the window unlikely at MK Dons

Kyran Lofthouse

MK Dons might not make another signing in the January window, according to assistant head coach Ian Watson.

Four have come through the door already this month, with Stephen Wearne (Gateshead), Kyran Lofthouse (Barnsley, loan), Filip Marschall (Aston Villa, loan) and Lewis Bate (Leeds United, loan) arriving at the club, while Dan Kemp was also recalled from his loan spell at Swindon Town.

But with the window closing next Thursday (February 1) at 11pm, Watson believes Dons will already have their feet up watching the action unfold, rather than being in the mix to add additional bodies having already signed their key targets this month.

"That'll be pretty much us done," he said. "I'm not the manager or Liam (Sweeting, Sporting Director), but as far as we're concerned, we're happy with the squad and the blend.

"We've got the targets we wanted to get straight away, we haven't missed out on anyone. We're happy with what we're done, but I think that's us done.