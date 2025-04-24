Future of MK Dons' caretaker coaching team is yet to be decided

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discussions will take place when the season ends in a little over a week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fate of MK Dons coaches Ben Gladwin, Ian Watson, Jamie Day and Steve Hale will be decided when the season is in a little over a week’s time.

Gladwin led the side for nine games in the aftermath of Scott Lindsey’s sacking in March, with Day and Hale both a part of the Crawley boss’ backroom. Watson meanwhile left with Mike Williamson back in September for Carlisle, but returned to MK1 to help support Gladwin last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Warne now installed as the head coach and ready to bring in his own coaches, the future of the four who helped guide the club through the troubled, manager-less waters is up in the air, and will be discussed in a few weeks.

“They’re helping me until the end of the season, then we’ll have conversations with them and the club, and then we’ll go from there,” Warne admitted.

“They’ve been a massive help, I’ve been asking who can play in what position. Everything I’ve asked of them, they’ve done really well.

“There’s four of them, so it’s a bit complicated, and I keep asking them which manager they came in under. They all have different stories and different players they’ve brought in. I’ve got three sets of management down there.

“But they have been massive and I want to thank them but what happens going forward will be decided when the season is finished.”