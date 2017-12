Spending Christmas in hospital is the last thing any family wants, but MK Dons looked to spread a little festive cheer on Wednesday when they visited the children's ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Manager Robbie Neilson was joined by captains Alex Gilbey and George Williams, keeper Lee Nicholls, goalkeeping coach Paul Heald, defender Scott Wootton, midfielder Ed Upson and front man Chuks Aneke to hand out presents to poorly youngsters.