Games against top sides will not define Dons’ season

Despite taking on three of the top four in consecutive fixtures, Mark Jackson insists this week will not make or break MK Dons’ season.

Dons’ fight is at the opposite end of the table as they desperately scrap to keep out of the relegation zone, but know getting anything from second in the table Sheffield Wednesday and fourth place Ipswich Town next Saturday will be a tough task.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But with games agaisnt six of the bottom eight still to play this season, their current run of game against those fighting for promotion is not where Dons’ season will be decided.

Read More Stewart’s injury is worse than Dons expected

And though Jackson was inclined to agree when posed the question, he said he was still keen to go into the next two games with a mentality to win.

“Every time we step on the pitch we have a responsibility, and we want to go and win no matter who we're playing,” he said. “We're going out there to win three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Different games might look different in terms of how we set up from game-to-game, but we'll be setting up on Saturday to go and get three points. We have to be strong with how we see the game, and stand by that. We're aiming to put in a strong performance.

“We want to test ourselves against the best.”

Taking on a Sheffield Wednesday side who have not lost in League One since October 4, and at home since September 3, Jackson knows the challenge facing his side will be as tough as they come.

He continued: “Wednesday are a good team, they're flying high, with good physicality and we have to match that. They'll have height on us, but we've got to try and match their fight. When we get the chance to play, we have to show our style.

Advertisement

Advertisement