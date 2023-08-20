Garner made to rue missed chances as Colchester give up win late on against Dons

Colchester United boss Ben Garner said his side should have put the game to bed long before MK Dons’ two late goals resigned them to a third defeat in a row on Saturday.

Leading when Joe Taylor’s two goals in three minutes cancelled out Mo Eisa’s early opener, bottom club Colchester appeared to be on course for their first points and indeed victory at the JobServe Community Stadium.

But Alex Gilbey levelled against his former club in the 88th minute before Matt Dennis secured the win for Graham Alexander’s side in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

The U’s had good chances to put the game to bed at 2-1, with Taylor, Noah Chilvers and Junior Tchamadeu all amongst those who squandered chances to put the game to bed.

He said: “We had numerous chances to go further ahead but we weren't clinical enough. And unfortunately we didn't manage the closing stages of the game well enough and it's cost us the points.

“I didn't feel their goals were coming. There wasn't waves of pressure, we just didn't manage basic instances in the closing stages.

“At 2-1, Dons weren't really a threat and we looks relatively comfortable at that stage. We were OK, but we shot ourselves in the foot not once but twice.