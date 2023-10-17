News you can trust since 1981
Gateshead chairman pays tribute to new Dons boss Williamson

The Gateshead chairman paid tribute to their departing manager after he took over at MK Dons

By Toby Lock
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST
Gateshead chairman Neil Pinkteron praised departing Mike Williamson and his backroom staff for their efforts during their time at the club after he took over at MK Dons.

Williamson, the new head coach at Stadium MK, rebuilt the club in 2019, helping them to the National League North play-off semi-finals at the first attempt, before securing promotion back to the fifth tier last season.

The Heed also reached Wembley last season, losing out to Halifax in the FA Trophy final.

The 39-year-old takes over in Milton Keynes after the sacking of Graham Alexander on Monday, with his appointment coming just a days later.

Chairman Pinkerton said: “Mike has been a fantastic servant to Gateshead Football Club and agreed to re-join the club, alongside Ian and Chris, at a time when we didn’t have a single contracted player in 2019.

“The success they have brought to our club is testament to them as individuals and as a collective team, of which there are many more.

“An approach from MK Dons - a club in the EFL that was only recently in the Championship - proved too much to turn down and we wish them every success, of which we are sure they will be.”

