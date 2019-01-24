George Williams out for the foreseeable future

Defender George Williams looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury at Bury earlier this month.

The 25-year-old limped out at Gigg Lane after just five minutes, and missed the game against Crewe last week. Despite initial optimism about his return, manager Paul Tisdale confirmed on Thursday the defender looks set to miss a significant chunk of the remainder of the season.

Callum Brittain

"George Williams' injury is worse than we thought and hoped," the manager confirmed. "He will be out for a considerable time. We were a little optimistic last week but he has had some news which means he will be out for a while. I cannot put a date on it. It is not two or three weeks, but longer."

It leaves Dons potentially exposed on the right flank, with Conor McGrandles currently playing out of position there. But Tisdale said Callum Brittain - not seen since the 3-2 defeat to Stevenage in November - is nearing a return to action after an ankle injury.

Tisdale said: "He twisted his ankle a long time ago, proper ankle ligament strain. He has been in training for two or three weeks but had tonsillitis last week. It doesn't rain, it pours sometimes! We're trying our best to get everyone fit as soon as possible.

"We've got players who can adapt and play in different positions, as Conor McGrandles has done. But it would be good to get Callum back in full flow. He has been in training this week, so hopefully he will be ready soon."

Ryan Harley

Another player leaving the treatment room is Ryan Harley. Having played just twice in August, Harley has been sidelined since, but made his return for the second half at Stadium MK last weekend.

Tisdale added: "It's fabulous for him to be involved after a long time out. I know him and his game, I don't have to find out about him. It was good to see him on the pitch, he was no-where near his best. But every day now he will get stronger and quicker. It was good to have him back on the pitch."