Germany trip will be fun and functional for MK Dons

MK Dons in pre-season training | Jane Russell

The squad will leave for Hannover on Tuesday

MK Dons depart for their pre-season training camp in Germany on Tuesday.

The squad will spend a week near Hannover, training ahead of the new season, and will play a game on the continent before returning

With nine signings through the door this summer, as well as two new coaches and a new kitman added to Mike Williamson’s staff, assistant head coach Ian Watson said the training camp will be a great opportunity to bond socially as well as professionally.

“The boys will spend a lot of time together, it's the time they get to know each other,” he said. “We had an unbelievable group last year who were really tight-knit.

“We've got a lot of new signings but we're already seeing signs that we've got a similar group.

“It will be a lot of fun, we'll get a lot of hard work, detailing and learning in, but we're all buzzing for it.

“Pre-season is the most important time to get your details into the group. Coming in during the season is tough for that, with so many games.

“But when we'll be in Germany, we'll have double sessions to get all that into the boys, and I think things will look really different next season.

“We want to be a version that looks like us with our ideas and concepts, to attack with and without the ball. Pre-season is so important to get those concepts across. We're really looking forward to going there to get to work.”