Germany trip will be no holiday for the MK Dons players

The MK Dons players will be put through their paces during the pre-season training camp in Germany next week. Pic: Jane Russell

The pre-season trip to Germany next week will be no holiday for the MK Dons players.

The squad head to Hannover on Monday, following their second pre-season friendly againt Barnet on Saturday, to spend a week in each other’s pockets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham Alexander has been working his team hard in pre-season training, and said the trip to the continent will not see him ease up on the players, with early wake-up calls on the menu when they arrive.

And with the nature of the training camp, he hopes the hard working environment will help galvanise everyone, including himself and his coaches, ahead of the League Two season, getting underway next month.

“We've got the players full-time, they won't be going home!” he said. “It will be a good time to build togetherness in the squad, and for us too.

“Being with them every day, waking up at 6.30am, getting out with them every day, socialising at meal times, working all the way through three or four sessions a day brings people together. You get over that challenge together, you get to know individuals more because you're in their company more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You have to create a team spirit, and we've got a good group of characters to help us. We're looking to create a new environment.

“We're new to the club as well, and the more time we can spend in each other's company, we'll all be better for it. It's brilliant the club has committed to that and we can take them away for this camp.