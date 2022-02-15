Get with the programme at MKDSA’s shop

James Rees with some of the programmes for sale at the MKDSA shop

In a modern digital age, print media and keepsakes are on the slide but MK Dons supporters are showing there is still a demand.

Dons have played 954 games in their history, and while some have been far from memorable, mementos in the form of programmes from almost all of them have been produced and hundreds of them are for sale in Lewington's Bar ahead of every home game at Stadium MK.

Collector James Rees is missing just a handful of programmes from having one from every Dons game, and is also helping other collectors by running the programme shop.

Stocked through donations from other fans, James catalogues hundreds of programmes and offers then for sale not just in the MKDSA bar, but also overseeing the mail-order service where supporters all over the country can get their hands on copies.

James said: "We've had numerous reasons why people have bought old programmes from us ranging from family members birthdays, the first game they attended and even something for the children to read.

"You can imagine that the important and more obscure programmes sell quickly like the first MK Dons game and Manchester United in the League Cup. They are pieces of history."

Sold for just 50p each, both home and away issues for sale, dating back to the first season the club moved to Milton Keynes, the funds raised in the shop go towards the MKDSA who put the money to use to benefit the fans.