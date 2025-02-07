Get your votes in as Gilbey's rocket nominated for Goal of the Month

MK Dons’ top-scorer needs your help to win the Goal of the Month prize

Alex Gilbey’s stoppage time thunderbolt against Harrogate Town has been nominated for Goal of the Month for January.

The MK Dons skipper unleashed a 20-yard screamer barely 90 seconds after the side had conceded an equaliser to the Sulphurites in a dismal affair at Stadium MK.

Gilbey’s right-footed rocket from Callum Hendry’s lay-off flew into the top corner to win it at the death - his 10th goal of the season.

The winner of the Goal of the Month competition is voted for by fans, who have until Monday February 10 at 5pm to pick their favourite. You can cast your VOTE HERE

The Dons scorer faces competition from:

George Abbott – Accrington Stanley v NOTTS COUNTY

A second successive nomination for Abbott, who travelled almost as far as the ball did from the corner spot to meet it with perfect synchronicity and volley it back into the far corner of the net.

Shaun Whalley – Crewe Alexandra v ACCRINGTON STANLEY

Whalley’s quick thinking was followed by a slow-motion arc of beauty. Time stood still as his perfectly flighted lob over Crewe keeper Filip Marschall dropped delightfully in at the far post.

Cameron Congreve – Notts County v BROMLEY

Congreve’s teammates were as mesmerised as the Notts defenders he was dribbling through with a beguiling combination of stepovers and body swerves before steering home a low shot.