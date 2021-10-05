Hiram Boateng celebrates with his team-mates after opening the scoring for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy

Liam Manning was pleased to see his side get back to winning ways as they progressed into the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-1.

Goals from Hiram Boateng and Zak Jules ensured Dons picked up their second win in the group, while Aston Villa U21s’ 4-2 win over Burton Albion also saw them safely into the next round.

After tasting just their second league defeat of the season on Saturday to Doncaster Rovers, Manning said his side, albeit with just one survivor from the team which lost at the Keepmoat Stadium, needed to re-establish their winning mentality and he was pleased to see them do so against the Chairboys.

“I'm really pleased,” he said. “We made a few changes and it was nice to see the players who haven't a huge amount of minutes. I'm pleased with the attitude of the guys who applied themselves in a difficult game.

“Winning has to be a part of our culture and it showed tonight. It wasn't the prettiest of games, but it showed can scrap, fight and defend set pieces and it will be really important for us for the rest of the season.

“Anything we go into, we want to win. We made changes, but it was a strong team out there. We have to have a culture at the club that everyone buys into, whether they're in the team or not.

“I want people to be ready to step in. It’s not easy when people haven't played together, and they responded to that really well. Winning needs to become a habit and it's important we do that.

“We showed composure throughout the game, with and without the ball. We defended set-pieces, we didn't press like crazy, and we showed good moments to break through their press too.