Getting used to 'very random' League Two has taken Mendez-Laing a few games

The winger has taken time to get used to the division

Adapting to League Two football has taken Nathaniel Mendez-Laing a couple games to become accustomed to but he thinks he is now getting a handle on it.

The 33-year-old is playing in the fourth tier for the first time in a decade, after making 11 loan appearances for Cambridge United in 2015, having spent the majority of his career higher up the pyramid.

He missed just five Championship games for Derby County last season before following boss Paul Warne to Stadium MK in the summer, and has started each of Dons’ five league games thus far.

But getting used to the level has taken time, the Guatemalan admitted.

“It’s very different,” he said. “The ball turns over a lot more, it’s end-to-end, but the intensity is the same, you still have to work hard off the ball. There’s a lot of tactics involved, and a lot of off-the-ball stuff.

“I’ve played under the gaffer before so not a lot has changed in that sense for me, but the league is very random at times, let’s just say that.

“I had a chat with the gaffer and I think I’ve found my way into it. I’m getting used to playing with different team-mates in a new league. The league is relentless, there isn’t much time to relax.”

His familiarity with Warne, having spent two-and-a-half years working with him at Pride Park, has helped him settle both in Milton Keynes and into the team, with Mendez-Laing adding: “I have a great relationship with the gaffer. Even after he left Derby, we kept in close contact, spoke regularly and that always helps coming into a new team when you know the manager.

“There were no issues there, I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I’m happy to be working from him.”

Mendez-Laing converted from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time in Dons’ 2-1 win over Newport County, a performance he felt was his best in a Milton Keynes shirt.

“So far, yes,” he said. “I felt a lot sharper today. I’m more of an assist man, I like scoring but my job is to create and score - either or. I like to make sure I’m creating chances. It feels a bit like a weight off my shoulders to have my first goal.”