Gilbey demands more from Dons after narrow margin of victory

Alex Gilbey believes Dons should have won but a far bigger margin than the single goal against Northampton on Saturday.

While Kieran Agard's first half goal was enough to earn Dons their fourth win in a row, they missed countless chances to put the game to bed in a game they dominated.

It was a thoroughly good performance from Dons, with chances galore, but their single goal made it a nervy final 10 minutes as Northampton threw everything they had to try and avoid another defeat in Milton Keynes.

Though Dons held on and climbed up to third in League 2 as a result Alex Gilbey said they have to be more clinical in front of goal.

"It was a really tough game, we rode our luck a few times but we dealt with them really well," he said. "In the last 20 minutes, we only needed one more and it would have killed the game, but the chances are coming so hopefully they'll start falling our way and we'll start battering teams.

"We have to be better – we've created a lot of chances but not scored them. We should have won three or four nil. But the boys at the back have been unbelievable so it gives us licence to only score one in games. The manager wanted to see more goals and we all do, but if we can win 1-0 every week, he'll be happy come the end of the season.

"I should have scored today, but I wasn't expecting it to come to me, it's just one of those things. But if we carry counting teams, and creating chances, we'll score goals. As long as we're winning games, I don't care who scores."