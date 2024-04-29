Gilbey does the treble at MK Dons Awards as Rush and Dean claim pair

It was a night to remember for Alex Gilbey as he picked up where he left off at the MK Dons Awards.

The midfielder, who had twice previously won Player of the Year at the club prior to his 2020 move to Charlton Athletic, won three awards on Monday night, completing his hat-trick of the top prize.

Max Dean and Dons Women’s star Rhianne Rush also picked up a couple of prizes each, while keeper Chloe Sansom said she was was shocked to win the Woman’s Player of the Year.

Here’s a rundown of the winners at Stadium MK.