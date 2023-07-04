Gilbey expects League Two will be the toughest for years

Getting promoted from League Two next season will be easier said than done, according to Alex Gilbey.

The midfielder has two promotions from the fourth tier to this name in his career – one with Dons in 2018 during his first spell with the club before repeating the feat last season with Stevenage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With more and more clubs splashing the cash to try and get out of the division, the quality of the league has improved markedly, the 28-year-old said.

And with the likes of Hollywood-backed Wrexham and Notts County getting promoted from the National League expected to challenge for the top three, Gilbey predicts it will be the most competitive League Two has been for many seasons.

“It will be the hardest League Two in years,” he said. “There are a lot of big teams coming into the league from above and below, so it will be really tough.

“Every team in League Two is really fit, and no matter who you’re playing, you know the opposition will be at it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve seen it all in League Two, going to all the grounds, taking on teams I’ve not played previously, and I know what it takes to get out of the league. I’ll be looking to pass on that experience as best I can.

“It’s a lot more physical. A lot of League One teams want to play nice, attractive football but in League Two, you just want to get the job done and win games.

“The gaffer knows how hard it’s going to be, he’s got us working for it, but I think if we stay on it, continue to learn and be ready, we’ll be alright.