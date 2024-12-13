Gilbey named Player of the Month for November

Alex Gilbey with his trophy | MK Dons

The MK Dons midfielder claimed the award for November

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons’ in-form captain Alex Gilbey has claimed League Two’s Player of the Month award for November.

Despite only playing twice in the month thanks to match postponements and a blank week due to the FA Cup second round, Gilbey netted in both games against Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town as Dons extended their winning run and climbed into the play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing only two league games last month worked against head coach Scott Lindsey though as he missed out on what would have been a first Manager of the Month gong to Morecambe’s Derek Adams. Former Dons boss Mike Williamson was also nominated for going four unbeaten with Carlisle United in November.

Gilbey, 30, continued his form into December too with a brace against Chesterfield as Dons made it six wins in a row in the fourth tier.

The Dons man held off competition from Dean Cornelius (Harrogate Town), Jamie McDonnell (Colchester United) and Matty Stevens (AFC Wimbledon).

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “Captain Alex Gilbey’s impact since Scott Lindsey took over cannot be overstated. MK Dons started the season as the 6/1 favourites to win League Two but struggled early on leading to Mike Williamson's departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, Lindsey has managed to revitalize the squad with Gilbey at the forefront of the turnaround. This resurgence has been reflected in their odds with MK Dons bouncing back from odds as high as 16/1 just a month ago into 7/1 to win League Two.”

Former MK Dons loanee Louie Barry claimed the League One Player of the Month for his sensational form shown at Stockport County. Scoring four goals last month, the Aston Villa loan man also provided two assists for team-mates for the Hatters.