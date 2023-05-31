Gilbey returns ‘home’ to MK Dons after Charlton Athletic release

Alex Gilbey said he is back where he belongs after returning to MK Dons after three years away.

The 28-year-old made more than 100 appearances for the club between 2017-20, before departing for Charlton Athletic.

After helping Stevenage to promotion from Leauge Two last season while on loan from the Addicks, Gilbey becomes Graham Alexander's first signing since arriving as head coach over the weekend.

His move will become official when his current deal with Charlton expires at the end of this month.

Gilbey, twice voted MK Dons' Player of the Year said he always held the club in high regard after leaving and was desperate to return when he heard there was interest in re-signing him this summer.

“As soon as I found out there was interest, I wanted to get this done because I wanted to come home and come back to the Club.

“I absolutely loved my time here before – I’d say they were three of the best years of my career so far. I feel like I have some unfinished business to take care of and I want to help the club get back to where it should be.

“The fans were always great with me and I can’t wait to see them all again. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, working under Graham Alexander and getting started.”

Head Coach Graham Alexander said: “We have a clear idea of our recruitment drive this summer. We will sign any player that has the right attributes but there is a need to bring in some know-how and winning experience and Alex brings all that, having been promoted twice from this division, just last season and with this club as well.