Gilbey to miss the rest of the season with long-standing injury

The skipper has been carrying injury issues for several months

MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey looks set to miss the rest of the season after succumbing to an injury which has plagued him for months.

The 30-year-old has played every league game since his return to the club in the summer of 2023 after three years at Charlton Athletic, but was the only change for Paul Warne’s first game in charge on Good Friday against Newport County.

Spotting sat behind the dugout during the game, Gilbey watched on as the sides shared a goal-less draw to kick off the new era at the club, before the head coach confirmed the skipper would miss the final three games of the campaign.

“He’s been playing through a groin injury for months,” said Warne. “He’s been ledge, I’ve spent a bit of time with him, I really like him. I think he’s an amazing human being and a brilliant footballer. He’s the biggest goal threat for us too, so losing him is a big blow.

“He’s been around the lads, and is disappointed he can’t play again this season. It’s a blow, but we need him to be healthy for next season.”

Having not seen Gilbey play or train in person as yet, Warne admitted he is disappointed to have to wait to deploy the captain on the field, but feels he has all the attributes of a player to suit his mould.

Warne continued: “I watched the game against Gillingham and saw him come off after 80 minutes, and thought it was a bit strange. He was saying he couldn’t really move, and his running stats were down.

“I love an athlete, I think football is about pace, power and running and hard work and he has all of that.

“A lot of my friends who know the game told me he would be my favourite player. It’s a disappointment, always is when you lose your captain. But it’s then about the next one to step up.”

Joe Tomlinson, who picked up the captain’s armband from Gilbey for Friday’s game, added: “He’s had a problem he’s been playing, he’s a soldier. He’s been brilliant, but it is time for him to get it sorted so he can be ready for next season.

“He’s a massive part of the dressing room, and he’s been massive for me too, I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s been brilliant, but he needs to get his body sorted now.”