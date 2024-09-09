Gilbey's delight with extended MK Dons contract

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

The midfielder extends his second spell at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Gilbey has put pen to paper on a new extended contract at MK Dons.

The 29-year-old is in his second spell at Stadium MK after returning from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2023 and won his third Player of the Season prize after scoring 14 goals in 50 appearances last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donning the captain’s armband in the absence of Dean Lewington since his return, Gilbey has established himself once more as one of Dons’ key performers, and has two goals to his name so far this season.

His new deal extends his stay at the club beyond the summer, securing his future.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “Everyone knows how I feel about this football club so to get this done feels really good.

“You want to be rewarded when you do well. We had good season last year, we've got another big season ahead and hopefully the lads see there is reward there, so let's see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilbey was the first signing of Graham Alexander’s short reign in charge at Stadium MK, but remained a key man under Mike Williamson too.

He continued: “It has changed a lot since the gaffer came in, there are a lot of new lads in this summer but it hasn’t been the start we wanted. That's part of football though, and it's a really exciting time.

“Integrating the new lads has been really easy, there are some great characters. But just because it's easy to fit in, it doesn't always correlate onto the pitch. But I think Saturday was a big turning point, and we'll be good.”