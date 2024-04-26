Gilbey's Salford City chip crowned Goal of the Month for March
Alex Gilbey’s brilliant chip over Salford City keeper Alex Cairns last month has been voted League Two Goal of the Month for March.
With his side trailing, Gilbey helped MK Dons come from behind against Karl Robinson’s men, equalising through Kyran Lofthouse’s first goal for the club before the skipper’s audacious chip from the edge of the box game them the lead. Emre Tezgel’s first senior goal a few minutes later sealed the 3-1 win at Stadium MK.
Enjoying his most prolific season to date, Gilbey has 22 goal contributions this term - 13 goals and nine assists - and he said: “I’m delighted to win this award, I’ve been trying to add goals to my game for a while now, so I’m really pleased with how this season has gone.
“The most important thing is the goal helped us win the game, which is all I really care about.”
Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “You don’t see strikes like Alex Gilbey’s too often and it’s a worthy winner of Goal of the Month.
“He had the awareness to spot the keeper off his line but to then float an inch-perfect lob into the far corner of the net was outstanding.” Gilbey beat off competition from Salford City’s Callum Hendry, Wrexham’s Paul Mullin and Stockport County’s Callum Camps to win the award.