Gillingham 0-0 MK Dons - Gills forced into an early substitution
MK Dons are in action against Gillingham this afternoon
Gillingham 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Key Events
16 mins: Early blow for Gills
Ashley Nadesan early clashed with Anthony Stewart and came off second best. He’s struggled on but he’s down again, and he’ll have to be replaced.
Macauley Bonne will take over up front.
13 mins: Squandered
Ahhh good break in behind from Dennis, looks to cut back, Payne steps over for Eisa to shoot but his shot is taken just behind in his stance, and it skids through to Turner harmlessly
8 mins: Ambitious Eisa!
Wow, worth a look from Eisa who takes aim from the half-way line, spotting Jake Turner off his line, but he puts it just over the top
7 mins: Tomlinson races into the box
Perhaps he put too much on it, but no-one gambled on Tomlinson’s fierce drive across the face of goal. Not sure if he’s shot wildly out for a throw or whether it was a cross.
5 mins: Bright start
Dons have come out the box swinging in the opening five minutes, keeping Gillingham hemmed into their own half for the most part. A couple of blocked shots from Eisa, Tomlinson and Gilbey so far but nothing yet to test keeper Jake Turner.
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
Gillingham’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons’ side to face Gillingham
One change for MK Dons this afternoon following their 0-0 draw with Walsall in midweek, and it sees Matt Dennis start ahead of Ellis Harrison, who is named on the subs bench.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Stewart, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Payne, Dennis, Eisa
Subs: Kelly, Tucker, Leko, Harrison, Smith, Dean, Devoy
A look around the ground
Took us long enough to get here, but we’re in!