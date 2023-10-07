News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Gillingham 0-0 MK Dons - Gills forced into an early substitution

MK Dons are in action against Gillingham this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get the latest from the game

Gillingham 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
15:19 BST

16 mins: Early blow for Gills

Ashley Nadesan early clashed with Anthony Stewart and came off second best. He’s struggled on but he’s down again, and he’ll have to be replaced.

Macauley Bonne will take over up front.

15:16 BST

13 mins: Squandered

Ahhh good break in behind from Dennis, looks to cut back, Payne steps over for Eisa to shoot but his shot is taken just behind in his stance, and it skids through to Turner harmlessly

15:11 BST

8 mins: Ambitious Eisa!

Wow, worth a look from Eisa who takes aim from the half-way line, spotting Jake Turner off his line, but he puts it just over the top

15:10 BST

7 mins: Tomlinson races into the box

Perhaps he put too much on it, but no-one gambled on Tomlinson’s fierce drive across the face of goal. Not sure if he’s shot wildly out for a throw or whether it was a cross.

15:07 BST

5 mins: Bright start

Dons have come out the box swinging in the opening five minutes, keeping Gillingham hemmed into their own half for the most part. A couple of blocked shots from Eisa, Tomlinson and Gilbey so far but nothing yet to test keeper Jake Turner.

15:01 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

14:03 BST

Pre-match odds

SafeBettingSites - Gillingham v MK Dons

Gillingham 13/10

Draw 23/10

MK Dons 19/10

14:01 BST

Gillingham’s team to face MK Dons

14:01 BST

MK Dons’ side to face Gillingham

Matt DennisMatt Dennis
Matt Dennis

One change for MK Dons this afternoon following their 0-0 draw with Walsall in midweek, and it sees Matt Dennis start ahead of Ellis Harrison, who is named on the subs bench.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Stewart, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Payne, Dennis, Eisa

Subs: Kelly, Tucker, Leko, Harrison, Smith, Dean, Devoy

13:58 BST

A look around the ground

Took us long enough to get here, but we’re in!

Related topics:Gillingham